Liverpool Interested in Signing Ajax Star David Neres to Bolster Attacking Options

Ajax winger David Neres is attracting the interest of European champions Liverpool, as the Reds aim to strengthen their squad ahead of another Premier League title push.

Jurgen Klopp possibly possess the best attacking trio in the world of football, in Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané, but the Merseyside club lacks genuine wide alternatives in case of injury or tired legs beyond their trident.

Liverpool currently sit top of the league by five points, and have a real opportunity to dethrone Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as Premier League champions, and calciomercato report that Klopp is considering a move for Ajax's Neres to provide some worthy cover for his attacking options.

The 22-year-old was one of the stars of the Champions League last season, as the Dutch side reached the semi-final of the European competition, knocking out the likes of Juventus along the way. Neres starred for Erik ten Hag's side, who were left heartbroken by a last-gasp Tottenham Hotspur goal which eliminated de Godenzonen from the tournament.

Ajax and Neres went on to win the 2018/19 Eredivisie title, racking up 86 points, and the Brazil international scored eight goals in 29 appearances.

Liverpool went on to win the Champions League, beating Ajax's conquerers Spurs 2-0 in Barcelona. Klopp's men pushed Man City all the way last year, finishing on 97 points, only one behind the eventual champions.

The Reds are on an astonishing 16-game winning streak, and their great form has put them in the driving seat for Premier League success this season.