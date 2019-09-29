Milan 1-3 Fiorentina: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Pathetic Rossoneri Lose Again

Marco Giampaolo continued his disappointing start to his reign at Milan with an atrocious 3-1 loss at home to Fiorentina on Sunday night.

It was Fiorentina who took a much-deserved lead after just 14 minutes, courtesy of an Erick Pulgar penalty, in what was to be the only significant event in the first-half.

Matteo Musacchio was sent off early in the second half to add to Milan's woes, before Gaetano Castrovilli got La Viola's second in the 66th minute.

Things went from bad to worse for Milan when Franck Ribery added Fiorentina's third in the 78th minute. Rafael Leao got a consolation goal for I Rossoneri a couple of minutes later, but it did little to ease the understandable frustration and anger of the Milan fans.

MILAN

Key Talking Point

It just isn't working, is it Marco?

Giampaolo's slow, possessive style of play, while easy on the eye, clearly isn't getting Milan the results they need. Too often, Fiorentina were managing to regain their shape while Milan slowly passed the ball around La Viola's half. As a result, all their attacks were easily prevented. The ball rarely got to Piatek.

Musacchio's red card in the 55th minute was like rubbing salt in the wound. It was symbolic of how undisciplined and how disjointed I Rossoneri are at the moment. Conceding three goals at home is unacceptable for a side like Lecce, let alone Milan.

It goes without saying that Giampaolo has much to think about ahead of their clash with Genoa next week.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Donnarumma (6); Calabria (5), Musacchio (3), Romagnoli (5), Hernandez (5); Kessie (6), Bennacer (5), Calhanoglu (5), Suso (5); Piatek (4), Leao (6).





Substitutes: Krunic (6), Duarte (6), Castillejo (N/A).

STAR PLAYER - Rafael Leao. Simply for that moment of individual brilliance, taking on Fiorentina's brilliant defence to earn Milan their consolation goal. It was the only positive to take from what was otherwise a dire performance from I Rossoneri.

Rafael Leão has been Milan's best player whenever he's been on the pitch this season, and no one else even comes close. Wreaks with confidence and technical brilliance. Solid movement to get himself in position and open up spaces for his teammates. Very, very talented player. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) September 29, 2019

Will be a great day when Rafael Leão starts centrally & Piatek is left on the bench. — Prasiddha Timilsina (@theprasiddha) September 29, 2019

It’s such a shame to see what Milan have been become and continue to be season upon season... What an individual goal from Rafael Leão, though. Maybe the Milan fans have something to celebrate, even if only a view to the future. — TalkFCB (@FCBNewsRoom) September 29, 2019

FIORENTINA





Key Talking Point

Fiorentina's league position and stats betray how good they've been so far this season. They failed to win any of their four opening games, albeit having fixtures against Napoli, Juventus and Atalanta in that time.

There's a sense of positivity at the Artemio Franchi though, given the arrival of a new owner, some astute business in the transfer window and the quality performances they've been giving. No side deserved this win more than Fiorentina, as they put in yet another superb shift and came away, on this occasion, with a well-earned three points.

The future is looking very bright for La Viola.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Dragowski (6); Milenkovic (7), Pezzella (7), Caceres (6); Lirola (7), Pulgar (7), Badelj (6), Castrovilli (8*), Dalbert (7); Chiesa (7), Ribery (8)





Substitutes: Boateng (N/A), Benassi (N/A), Gjhezzal (N/A).

STAR PLAYER - Some eyebrows were raised when Gaetano Castrovilli, who hadn't made a single Serie A appearance before this season, was thrust into Fiorentina's starting lineup against Napoli earlier in the campaign.

He's started very well, however, and got a well-earned first ever top flight goal against Milan, as well as putting in a quality overall performance. One to watch, this lad.

Gaetano Castrovilli looks like a brilliant player in possession. Really good technique and close control, can’t wait to see how his career evolves. — Matteo Bonetti (@TheCalcioGuy) September 29, 2019

Franck Ribery: Only Gaetano Castrovilli (17) has completed more dribbles than @FranckRibery (12) in Serie A this season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/AvJoln8CDe pic.twitter.com/QChpzt15MU — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 26, 2019

Oh my god Gaetano Castrovilli just did a Naruto run celebration when he scored against Milan. Love when meme culture sneaks into sports. — Tay *redacted* (@tayredacted) September 29, 2019

Looking Ahead

After a dreadful start to the season, the pressure on Giampaolo will now be more intense. He has two easily winnable fixtures coming up, facing on out of form Genoa and newly promoted Lecce. Anything less than six points from those games will be regarded as a disappointment.

Fiorentina can be pleased that their quality performances are finally getting them the results they deserve. In terms of fixtures, it hasn't been the easiest start to the season, facing the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Atalanta. It gets easier now though and they play Udinese and Brescia in their next two games.