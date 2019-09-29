Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Reveals Why Building 'New Culture' at Man Utd Won't Come Without Difficulty

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has expressed his desire to build a 'new culture' at Manchester United, but insists it won't be an easy plight, with 'bumps in the road' expected along the way.

With just four wins from their previous 15 matches, the Norwegian has endured a tough time at Old Trafford since being handed the role permanently in late March.

Their stuttering form this year sees the Red Devils sit 11th in the league table with just two victories from their opening six matches ahead of their clash with Arsenal on Monday.

Despite the current hardships at United, 46-year-old Solskjaer claims the project at hand is one that will take time, as he looks to reinstate his side among the best in the Premier League - something that has abandoned the Red Devils since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.

"For us it's about building a new culture, building a new team, bringing everybody together. Is it the job I expected? Yes. I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job. It's step after step after step," he told Sky Sports.





It's certainly been a testing time as of late, with an abject showing in the 2-0 defeat to West Ham last weekend followed up by a penalty shootout victory over League One Rochdale in the Carabao Cup. Such performances have done little to strengthen Solksjaer's case in his quest to return the club to glory, but he insists such difficulties must be expected along the way.

"Of course, we've hit a few bumps in the road, I never said this was going to be a quick-fix job," he added. "Rome wasn't built in a day. We need time, and the attitude of the boys has been great. [We must] keep working on improving the understanding and relationships between all players, and the style we want to play."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Next up for United is a crucial home clash with Arsenal, and a victory on Monday would see them move ahead of Unai Emery's side on goal difference. Fully aware of the importance of this historic matchup from his playing days, Solskjaer confessed he expects an 'open' game that offers his side the prime opportunity to show their worth.

He concluded: "I think it will be an open game, two teams that want to attack, and the next game is always the perfect occasion to prove yourselves. Every game here is a game you want to win, and have to win. We are looking forward to it. I've watched Unai Emery over many years, and system-wise he can come with any shape, he knows it all."