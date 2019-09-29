Tottenham vs Bayern Munich Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Tottenham will be keen to secure their first win of their Champions League campaign but face a tough task to do so when they host a confident Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Spurs let a 2-0 lead slip away at Olympiacos whilst Bayern comfortably dispatched Serbian side Red Star Belgrade 3-0 at the Allianz Arena. In the league, Spurs recently edged Southampton 2-1 after battling for 60 minutes with ten men, while Bayern edged past Bundesliga newcomers Paderborn 3-2 away from home.

With Spurs struggling slightly in the league, Pochettino will be hoping his team can gain some confidence on Tuesday night.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Tuesday 1st October What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is It Played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 Referee? Clément Turpin

Team News

For Tottenham, there are no fresh injury concerns heading into Tuesday night. Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon remain the only long term absentees with hip and hamstring injuries respectively.





Bayern remain without midfielder Leon Goretzka and 19-year-old striker Jann-Fiete Arp. Left back David Alaba has recently returned to first team training and may well be involved.



On loan midfielder Philippe Coutinho is well known to English fans, having been such a key player for Liverpool in recent years, and is likely to start in the hope of creating chances for Robert Lewandowski.

Predicted Lineups





Tottenham Hotspur Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele; Eriksen; Son, Kane. Bayern Munich Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Boateng, Lucas Hernandez; Kimmich, Thiago; Coman, Coutinho, Davies; Lewandowski.

Head to Head record

The last time these two teams met in European competition was in December 1983, which ended in a 2-0 win for Spurs at White Hart Lane to secure their progression to the fourth round of the UEFA Cup. Bayern had won the first leg 1-0 at the Munich Olympic Stadium a month prior.

They also met in pre-season this year in the Audi Cup, Tottenham emerging as victors after beating their hosts on penalties in a game between two youthful sides.

Recent Form





Tottenham enter the game struggling for form, with only two wins in their last five. Despite an impressive performance in their 4-0 rout of Crystal Palace, they have not pressed on and have since been beaten by Leicester and League One Colchester on penalties in the Carabao Cup, although they did respond with the 2-1 victory over Southampton.

Bayern, on the other hand, have won four of their last five games and are certainly high on confidence. Sitting top of the Bundesliga, they pose a serious threat going forward as evidenced by the fact they have scored 17 goals in their last five games.



Here's how each side has fared in their last five games.

Tottenham Bayern Munich Tottenham 2-1 Southampton (28/9) Paderborn 2-3 Bayern Munich (28/9) Colchester 0-0 Tottenham (4-3 on Pens) (24/9) Bayern Munich 4-0 Cologne (21/9) Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham (21/9) Bayern Munich 3-0 Red Star Belgrade (18/9) Olympiacos 2-2 Tottenham (18/9) RB Leipzig 1-1 Bayern Munich (14/9) Tottenham 4-0 Crystal Palace (14/9) Bayern Munich 6-1 Mainz (31/8)

Prediction

Despite beating Southampton at the weekend, it was not a comfortable display and Spurs certainly seem to be lacking a creative edge in the final third.

It would require a remarkable turnaround in form for the hosts to trouble Bayern and the visitors should finish the night with two wins from their opening two games.



