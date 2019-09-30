Jan Vertonghen Coy on Tottenham Future After Revealing Ambition to Continue Playing at Highest Level

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen has remained coy over his future in north London, with the 32-year-old's contract due to expire in the summer.

The Belgian joined the Lilywhites from Ajax in 2012, switching for a fee of €12m. Since his arrival, he has become one of the Premier League's most revered defenders, though Vertonghen is yet to collect any honours with Spurs, despite the club reaching two major finals and sporadically challenging for the title during his time on the books.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Whilst speaking at a press conference ahead of Tottenham's meeting with Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Vertonghen was asked if he'd begun negotiations over a new deal with his current employers or any other teams.





However, the star refused to divulge too much information, explaining (as quoted by football.london): "I prefer not to go too deep into that, but there's always some movement everywhere."

Vertonghen was once again questioned about his future with Spurs and he once again avoided giving a concrete answer, stating: "It's my eighth season now, I had a great past, I'm feeling great at the moment in every single way here. That's the only thing I want to say about that.

"[Where I'll be next year is] not a distraction. I'm very aware of my age. I feel fairly young and it doesn't distract me. I want to play as many games as I can at the highest possible level. That's what we are doing now and that's what we are doing tomorrow.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

"I'm very ambitious and I feel I've got a couple of good years left in me, that's definitely how I'm feeling now. I hope I can help the team as long as I can."





A potential Tottenham exit was not the only topic the veteran wanted to steer clear of, Vertonghen responding to suggestions of disharmony in the Lilywhites' squad by stating: "I'm not going too much into that either.

"The mood at this point is good - it was a good win for us [against Southampton] on Saturday. It wasn't the easiest one, but we fought, we stuck together.

"There was a great buzz at half-time and after the game because we wanted to show who we are and show that we can fight and want to fight. If you see after the final whistle how happy we were.

Alex Davidson/GettyImages

"That was a good feeling to see that those 10 players on the pitch were ready to fight for everyone - everyone in the dressing room, the staff and the fans in the stadium.





Discussing Spurs' chance of finally winning a trophy after an 11-year drought, he said: "[I'm] very confident [we can earn some silverware]. We've got a great squad and we're going to try everything to win [the Champions League].

"That's our aim. We're doing it game-by-game and we want to win the next game, and the next game is tomorrow. We'll see where it brings us."

There have been claims that Mauricio Pochettino's side have gone stale due to a lack of signings, but their defensive leader dismissed such accusations, adding: "We've improved every year.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Some new players came and that keeps it fresh as well, and no I don't share the feeling [that Spurs are regressing] at all. I see a lot of joy in the changing room and we go out on the pitch for every single training session.





"I can't share that feeling. I can only speak for myself, but what I see from the group is that everyone enjoys playing here everyday. I think everyone is ready to play.

"We tried different things [in preseason] and there's so many different competitions. Everyone is getting time and we can't play 60 or 70 games with 11 players. There will be changes and it keeps the group fresh and competitive."