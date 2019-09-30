Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Gives Update on His Future Following Weird Man Utd Transfer Speculation

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted his future remains at Arsenal after he was linked with a move to Manchester United over the summer.

With United allowing Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to join Serie A side Inter, Aubameyang was weirdly reported as a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to bolster his attack during the recent transfer window.

However, the move did not materialise, and the Gabon international does not appear to have been distracted by the speculation, scoring six goals in the first six Premier League games of the season, with Arsenal currently sitting on 11 points from their opening fixtures.

Looking ahead, Aubameyang has confirmed he is happy in north London, and that his next target is to win some silverware with the club.

He told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Mirror: "I feel that we can change something in this club and we will try. Now it's time to win trophies. I'm sure we can do it and I am honestly happy to be here.

"I feel very good. For the next few years we want to play at a high level and win trophies. That's what we are talking about."

Aubameyang was recently named as part of Arsenal's leadership group moving forwards, although he missed out on the permanent captaincy to midfielder Granit Xhaka.

The former Borussia Dortmund ace is all but certain to face his would-be suitors on Monday night when Arsenal travel to Old Trafford, with the Gunners able to climb into the top four should they beat United.