Tottenham Fires Mauricio Pochettino After Poor Results

After five and a half years, Mauricio Pochettino has been fired by Tottenham, the club announced on Tuesday afternoon. His staff, including Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Antoni Jimenez have also been let go.

"We were extremely reluctant to make this change and it is not a decision the Board has taken lightly, nor in haste," said chairman Daniel Levy in statement via the website.

“Regrettably domestic results at the end of last season and beginning of this season have been extremely disappointing.

“Mauricio and his coaching staff will always be part of our history. I have the utmost admiration for the manner in which he dealt with the difficult times away from a home ground whilst we built the new stadium and for the warmth and positivity he brought to us. I should like to thank him and his coaching staff for all they have contributed. They will always be welcome here."

Levy added:

“We have a talented squad. We need to re-energize and look to deliver a positive season for our supporters.”

This season, Tottenham has earned 14 points from 12 matches but the poor run goes all the way back to February, having only accumulated 25 points from 24 matches. Despite last season's successful Champions League campaign, where the club lost to Liverpool in the final, the downfall in performance has been an ongoing issue for almost all of 2019.

An update on a new manager and coaching staff will be provided in the future, added the statement, but multiple reports have Jose Mourinho as the front runner.