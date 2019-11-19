Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The United States is one win away from qualifying for the Concacaf Nations League playoffs. After a rebound victory over Canada last week, the Americans can clinch its spot in the playoffs by defeating Cuba in the Cayman Islands.

How to Watch:

When: Tuesday, November 19

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, TUDN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Gregg Berhalter’s side scored a much needed 4-1 win over Canada after losing in Toronto last month to take control of its own destiny in group play. Gyasi Zardes notched a brace, while Jordan Morris and Aaron Long added two big goals. The margin of victory was important, as the team has overtaken Canada in goal differencial in the group. Now, all the U.S. has to do is win against Cuba in the final group match and it is through to the semifinals.

It’s clearly been rough going for the USMNT program for over two years now. While the win against Canada wasn’t pretty or really indicative of Berhalter’s influence as manager paying off, it was at least something to grasp onto for players and fans.

Winning against Cuba away from home should be nothing but a formality, but with this team’s recent past haunting them, it will be a nervy night. If the USMNT can get the job done and secure two big matches for themselves, it could go a long way in exorcising some demons.