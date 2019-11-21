Chicago Fire FC

Chicago Fire unveiled a new logo and a slight change to the club's name on Thursday, officially being rebranded as Chicago Fire FC ahead of its move to Soldier Field in 2020.

The team will formally be known as Chicago Fire Football Club and its change from "soccer" to "football" is a nod to the global game.

"As a Chicagoan, it was important to me that our new brand identity reflects the power of our city's origin," Chicago Fire FC owner Joe Mansueto said in a statement. "I've always loved the Chicago Fire name. I think of the people who rolled up their sleeves and committed to rebuild what would become a world-class city, one that my family and I love so much. The new badge including the Fire Crown represents that spirit."

The club's new badge is a blue oval with "Chicago" written on top and "Fire FC" featured on the bottom. The center of the badge is filled with a gold and red mirrored icon of flames inverted to become a crown. The Fire Crown references the Great Fire of 1871 that devastated Chicago and led to the city's rebirth.

The team's primary colors–red and blue–remain in the new logo, while gray has been replaced by gold. Chicago's previous badge was based on the Florian Cross, which is a symbol widely used by firefighters. Future brand elements and kit designs will feature secondary colors of ivory and "flag blue," a nod to the city's beloved flag. The logo redesign is the club's first since it was established in 1997.