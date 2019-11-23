Manchester City has had a fortnight to recover from a potentially damning 3-1 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool and resume the campaign with a stiff test at home to Chelsea on Saturday. Frank Lampard’s legion of youngsters will seek to extend City’s winless streak to three matches on the trot, a barren run the likes of which Pep Guardiola’s men haven’t seen in more than 18 months. Chelsea’s last win at the Etihad came in December 2016.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, November 23

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

April 2018 was the last time City went three games without a victory. The team recorded back-to-back Premier League defeats as recently as December 2018—against Crystal Palace and Leicester City—which left City third in the table and seven points behind then-leaders Liverpool at the time.

Fast forward to present day and the gap is nine points, with the Citizens fourth in the standings. Chelsea is one point and one position ahead, with an opportunity to land another devastating blow to Guardiola & Co. should they emerge with a win at the Etihad Stadium.

The fixture presents a battle between two teams in wholly different states. Sauntering City has expectations to defend its Premier League crown after an era of major spending under Guardiola, while local hero Lampard is almost free of burden as he continues to succeed at Stamford Bridge despite being hit with a transfer ban this past summer.

The west Londoners have lost their last two visits to the Etihad, the most recent of which was a 6-0 drubbing in February. Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick and Raheem Sterling notched a brace two weeks before City edged Chelsea on penalties at Wembley Stadium to lift the Carabao Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Maurizio Sarri was in charge for those results, however, and Lampard has led Chelsea on a rampant run comprising just one defeat in its last 11 (nine wins, one draw).

Two months have passed since this Chelsea team failed to score in a match—it’s happened twice in 18 outings this term. City’s 2-0 loss at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers in October was the only time the team failed to find the mark in 2019-20.

Bernardo Silva will be suspended for the match due to a tweet he sent to teammate Benjamin Mendy, which was deemed to have racist connotations. None of the injured trio of Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane or Oleksandr Zinchenko will be featured at the Etihad. It’s still uncertain if Christian Pulisic will play for Chelsea due to a hip injury suffered against Crystal Palace, while Ross Barkley is fighting to regain fitness.