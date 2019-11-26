Robert Lewandowski Nets Four, Becomes Bayern Munich All-Time Scorer in Champions League

It was another tremendous Champions League performance from Bayern Munich's No. 9 as his four goals, scored in the space of fifteen minutes, helped his side win 6-0 against Red Star Belgrade. In addition, Lewandowski became the club's all-time scorer in the tournament.

Stop us if you've heard this before but Robert Lewandowski scored again for Bayern Munich.

On Tuesday evening, the Polish striker scored four goals in the space of fifteen minutes, helping his side win 6-0 against Red Star Belgrade. As a result, Lewandowski also climbed over Thomas Muller and became the club's all-time scorer in the tournament. The same record he holds with Borussia Dortmund.





This season for club and country, Lewandowski has 31 goals in 26 matches and has 51 goals in 51 games for the calendar year.

The four goals on Tuesday made him the fastest player in tournament's history to do so. A remarkable achievement from arguably the best striker in the World.