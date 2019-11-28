'It's Made My Day, No, My Life!' Tottenham Ballboy Reacts to Jose Mourinho Praise

A day after helping Tottenham score against Olimpiacos thanks to his quick thinking, 15-year-old Callum Hynes talked to the club's website on a memorable evening and one he will never forget.

After an impressive Champions League victory against Olimpiacos, which included goals from Harry Kane and Serge Aurier, Tottenham fans celebrated as Jose Mourinho earned his first win at home and second in the space of three days.

But the club's current most popular member is a teenager from Essex who played a major role in Tuesday's win.

It was early in the second half and the score was 2-1 for the visitors when ballboy Callum Hynes, 15, picked up the ball after a throw-in and quickly gave it to Serge Aurier. The Ivorian followed by giving it to Lucas Moura, who then crossed it for Harry Kane. The England star made it 2-2 and the rest, as they say, is history as Spurs pushed for the win and ended the game with a 4-2 scoreline.

Right after Kane's goal, Jose Mourinho walked over to Hynes and congratulated him on the assist.

"To do that you have to be a very good ballboy. I was, between 10 and 15, 16-years-old, a very good ballboy. He is a very good ballboy, understands the game, reads the game,” Mourinho said after the game. “He’s not there just to look to the stands, the lights or the scarves. He’s there reading the game and playing the game very well. In the end, I wanted him to come back to celebrate in the dressing room with the players, but he had gone.”

On Wednesday, Hynes talked to the team's website. "“It’s all a bit surreal,” said Hynes, who's been a ballboy for six seasons with Spurs. “I was just doing my job and I still can’t quite believe what happened."

Hynes didn't even see the goal as he was too busy looking for the other ball that had originally gone out of play. "“I looked at the replay on the screen and watched exactly what happened. You can see from my smile it was just unbelievable. Jose didn’t have to do that. It was really nice of him to come over to me. It’s made my day, my life, really! I love Spurs and it was an amazing moment I’ll never forget.”



Forget Mourinho or Kane. Hynes is the Tottenham's most important signing.