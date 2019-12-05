LUIS ENRIQUE GRANADOS/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The lowest-ranked teams in the 2019 Liga MX are finding form when it's needed most, and Monarcas Morelia hosts Club America on Thursday hoping to carry on its recent resilient streak.

However, Monarcas has failed to defeat America in its last two visits to the Estadio Morelos and are out to better this opponent for the first time in more than two years.

America finished sixth in the regular season but look capable of an upset after beating Tigres UANL, third in the regular campaign, 5–4 on aggregate in the quarters to advance. Miguel Herrera's side lost 2–1 at home but turned the tie around with a 4–2 win in the away leg.

Monarcas will be wary considering all of America's best performances of late have come away from its home ground in Mexico City. Herrera's men have won their last three clashes on the road, while they've lost two in a row at the Estadio Azteca.

Los Canarios impressed in the quarters and advanced with a 5–4 aggregate triumph of its own against regular-season runner-up Leon. Monarcas got a 2–1 win away in the second leg vs. Leon, but the 3–3 draw at home in its opener may not suffice this time around. A win is needed on Thursday if Pablo Guede's side is to move into the second leg with any kind of confidence. America plenty motivated to defend its 2019 Apertura title.

Winger Edison Flores has hit a purple patch in form after he netted in both quarterfinal legs against Leon, including a brace in the home leg and a 2–1 comeback winner in the reverse fixture. Defender Gabriel Achiliier is also back in the Monarcas selection after he was suspended during the team's last game.

10 different players are responsible for America's last 12 goals, including four separate scorers in Sunday's 4–2 victory away at Tigres. Herrera will hope to see his side continue to pose an attacking threat from numerous areas, though special responsibility falls on the likes of Henry Martin, Giovani dos Santos and Roger Martinez to do the damage upfront.