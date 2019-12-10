Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool faces Salzburg, coached by American Jesse Marsch, as both sides need a result in order to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League.

It's been a tight contest in Group D as Liverpool began the day at the top, one point above Napoli and three ahead of today's opponent. Genk's chances are already gone as the Belgian side only has a point.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here are the scenarios: Liverpool goes through with a draw or if Napoli loses to Genk, which seems highly unlikely. With a win and a non-result from Napoli, it will top the group. On the other side, Marsch needs his Salzburg side to beat the Premier League leader and for Carlo Ancelotti's side to not beat the Belgians. If Napoli wins, however, Salzburg must win against the Reds by a better score than the 4-3 result by which it lost against in Matchday 2 of group action.

Read above for the latest updates.

Here are the lineups for today:



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Champions League draw for next year's Round of 16 takes place on Monday.