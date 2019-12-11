Sporting Kansas City acquired striker Alan Pulido in a transfer from C.D. Guadalajara on Tuesday, the club announced.

Pulido, 28, signed with Sporting KC in a "club-record transfer fee," per the team. The Mexican striker signed a four-year MLS contract upon Tuesday's transfer.

“We are very excited to add Alan Pulido to our roster ahead of the new season,” Sporting Kansas City Manager and Sporting Director Peter Vermes said in a statement. “He is a winner, has a terrific work rate and embodies all of the attributes we value at our club. We also want to thank Chivas for being an incredibly professional partner and appreciate the relationship we have created with them. Alan is ready for this new challenge and looks forward to getting started with us on the field in January.”

Pulido scored 34 goals in 97 appearances with Guadalajara from 2016–19. He spent the first five years of his professional career with Tigres UANL in Liga MX.

Sporting Kansas City finished 11th in the Western Conference in 2019, snapping an eight-year postseason streak.