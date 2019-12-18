Rui Vieira/AP/Shutterstock

Liverpool heads to Qatar to take on Monterrey in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

How to Watch:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS2, FOX Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Wednesday's meeting will mark the first time the two clubs have met in a competitive match.

Liverpool looks to win the Club World Cup for the first time in history. The Reds lost to Aston Villa, 5–0, in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday with a squad of youth players. The club is having another dominant year and is 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Monterrey is also on a strong run and has won 10 of its last 13 matches in all competitions. The club beat Al Sadd 3-2 in the quarter-final last Saturday to advance in the tournament.

The winner of Wednesday's match will either face Flamengo or Al-Hilal in Saturday's final.