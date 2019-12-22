Dave Shopland/BPI/Shutterstock

Real Madrid has beaten Athletic Club in only one of its last five meetings. The Basque side travels to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday hoping to leap back into La Liga’s top six.

Los Blancos did not beat rival Barcelona on Wednesday, but Zinedine Zidane’s men hope to begin making up for that 0-0 stalemate with a win in Week 18. Los Blancos have dropped four league points at home this season

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, December 22

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Real beat Athletic 3-0 at home the last time these two top-flight staples last met at Bernabeu in April thanks to a second half Karim Benzema hat-trick sealed maximum spoils for the host.

The former France striker has 12 league goals to his name this term and is tied with Barca’s Lionel Messi as the top scorer in La Liga. The team is hoping for another strong performance by Benzema at home to make him the clear leader.

Although it’s been almost five years since Los Leones last beat Real home or away, they came within minutes of a memorable win at Bernabeu two seasons ago. Inaki Williams put the Basque outfit ahead in its April visit, and it was only an 87th minute Cristiano Ronaldo goal that spared the host.

Eden Hazard is among those sidelined for Real. The Belgian is approaching a return to fitness following an ankle injury, but it’s thought he won’t be available on Sunday.

Athletic will be full of confidence after they advanced to the Copa del Rey second round following a 3-0 hammering of third division Intercity on Tuesday. Manager Gaizka Garitano was able to rest a host of his first-string stars for that fixture.