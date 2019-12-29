Kieran McManus/BPI/Shutterstock

Liverpool plays at Anfield for the last time this decade when it hosts the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. The Premier League leaders are unbeaten in 35 top-flight games ahead of Week 20. Jurgen Klopp’s outfit underlined its title bid with an emphatic 4-0 win away to second place Leicester City on Boxing Day and are in search of a 10th successive league win when the team faces the Wolves.

How to Watch

When: Sunday December 29

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Nuno Espirito Santo has only beaten the Reds once in three meetings since he took over the Wolves in 2017--a 2-1 home victory in last season’s FA Cup third round. The Portuguese manager led the Wolves to a 2-0 win away to Manchester City in October and an amazing 3-2 come from behind victory on Friday vs. City in which Matt Doherty scored in the 89th minute. The Wolves are fifth in the Premier League midway through the campaign and are unbeaten in five away games across all competitions (four in league).

Liverpool has won its last three matches at Anfield across all competitions, but Klopp’s men haven’t dropped a point at home in the league since January. The Reds have won 16 straight top-flight games on Merseyside, scoring at least twice in each of those fixtures.

Sunday’s host can temporarily extend its Premier League lead to 16 points with a win in Week 20, which is all the more impressive considering the team still boasts one game in hand.

The Wolves haven’t won a league game at Anfield since December 2010—their only league victory at the ground in 35 years—but hope to end Liverpool’s unrelenting march against the odds.

Roberto Firmino scored twice in Thursday’s win at Leicester and is hoping to score in the fourth straight game for Liverpool. He has seven goals across all competitions this campaign.

Meanwhile, Raul Jimenez has more than twice as many league goals (seven) as any other Wolves player this term, while Diogo Jota is hoping to build on a run of five goals in his last four games.