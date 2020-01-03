Portland Timbers Sign Diego Chara's Brother Yimmi as DP
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) The Portland Timbers have acquired Colombian midfielder Yimmi Chara, brother of longtime midfielder Diego Chara.
The younger Chara comes to the Timbers as a designated player via transfer from Brazilian top-division team Atletico Mineiro, where he's played for the past two seasons with 10 goals in 68 appearances.
Yimmi Chara, 28, has also played for top-tier teams in Colombia and Mexico and has appeared in more than 350 professional matches.
''Yimmi is a well-rounded professional like his brother and will add versatility to the squad as he can play in a variety of positions,'' Timbers coach Giovanni Savarese said.
Yimmi Chara has made 10 appearances for the Colombian national team with a goal and an assist. His goal was the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over Venezuela in 2018.
Chara will occupy an international roster spot.