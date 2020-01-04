Paul White/AP/Shutterstock

La Liga returns from a short winter break with an exciting top six matchup that could alter several races for positioning in the league table. Real Madrid is chasing the top spot and will be in for a big test when it travels to Getafe, who is also in contention for a spot in Europe for next season.

How to Watch Getafe vs. Real Madrid:

When: Saturday, January 4

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Real Madrid’s topsy turvy season continued after an honorable performance at Camp Nou was followed up with a disappointing draw at home against Athletic Bilbao. The poor result means the team has conceded the top spot in the table to Barcelona and now have some work to do to get back on top.

This feels like a turning point type of match for Los Blancos as they go away from home against a very respectable side. If they fail to win and fall even further behind in the title race, it could be a crucial blow. With the Champions League knockout rounds lurking in a month, now is the time they need to start rounding into form.

Getafe had a three-match winning streak snapped its last time out against Villarreal. Despite that, the team is still clinging to the final Europa League qualifying spot in the table. It will be a season-long battle for those precious European places. A good result against Real Madrid would be a nice boost to its hopes of finishing in the top six.