The U.S. Soccer Federation has named three-time World Cup veteran Brian McBride as the new general manager of the U.S. Men's National Team.

McBride, who was among 20 domestic and foreign candidates for the job, will join coach Gregg Berhalter and the team for January Camp in Bradenton, Fla.

"I am incredibly honored to once again represent the National Team and the U.S. Soccer Federation," McBride said in a statement. "It's critically important for everyone to understand the privilege and pride that goes with wearing the jersey, and I'm excited about the opportunity to build relationships with players and clubs that align with the philosophy and values of U.S. Soccer."

McBride will work closely with Berhalter and U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart to oversee the development and management of the player pool, build the culture within the USMNT and represent the team on the global stage.

During a 14-year international career with the USMNT, McBride earned 95 caps and scored 30 goals. He represented the U.S. at the 1998, 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups, and scored the USMNT's lone goal in the '98 tournament in France. McBride became the first USMNT player to score in multiple World Cups. He set up one of the most important goals in team history when he bagged the game-winner against Mexico in the 2–0 shutout victory in the 2002 World Cup Round of 16. That same year, McBride won the Golden Boot and helped the U.S. win the Concacaf Gold Cup.

McBride's 17-year professional career included stints with clubs in Germany, the U.S. and England before he retired in 2010. Since then, he's worked as an analyst for FOX and ESPN.