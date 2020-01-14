Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is reportedly in talks to join the LA Galaxy, a move that LAFC star and fellow countryman Carlos Vela said would be "a great signing for everyone."

"He's a player and a personality that we Mexicans like a lot," Vela told reporters about Chicharito. "He's done great things in the national team, in Europe and in Mexico. If it comes off, it'll be a great signing for everyone."

Vela and Chicharito played together on Chivas' youth team from 2002 to 2005 and the Mexican national team for a number of tournaments, including the 2010 and 2018 World Cups.

Vela was MLS's top goalscorer in 2019 with a single-season record 34 goals (plus two more in the playoffs), besting Zlatan Ibrahimovic's regular-season tally of 30.

Ibrahimovic has moved on from MLS and signed with AC Milan for the rest of the Serie A season. Chicharito's potential signing with Vela's rival team would fill the void in starpower and production left behind by Ibra, while also adding another layer to what has become MLS's top rivalry.

Chicharito is Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer, and even though he is arguably beyond his prime, he, at 31, is still one of the country's most popular and recognizable players.

"Of course [I'd like to see Chicharito join the Galaxy]," Vela said. "He's a scoring machine. He's always there looking to score goals, [but] he also does a really good job defending for his team. I think it's really important if they get him because he's a good player and I think he can be a good signing for everybody if it happens."