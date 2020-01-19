At the halfway point of La Liga’s schedule, there is a virtual tie atop the table between Barcelona and Real Madrid. While that’s not surprising, how both clubs arrived at their current positions is. Both teams have struggled for form and to meet the lofty expectations that come with being two of the most prestigious sporting entities in the world. Barcelona’s quest for another title continues on Sunday when it hosts mid-table Granada.

Rumors surrounding Ernesto Valverde’s future as Barca manager reached a critical mass this past week and they came to a head on Monday when Valverde was sacked by the club and replaced by former Real Betis manager Quique Setien.

One big talking point regarding Barcelona this season has been its disappointing style of play. This club has built a reputation in the last couple of decades as being a beacon for beautiful play. That label slipped rapidly under Valverde and considering the amount of money being spent on big-named transfers over the past few years, that’s not acceptable. Lionel Messi only has a few years of his prime left. The team must take advantage of these final moments.

No matter who is in charge, matches like these at home against Granada cannot be taken lightly if Barcelona is to win the league once again. Too many times the team has slipped up against opposition it should be despatching with ease.

Granada is hoping to seal successive league wins for the first time since October. Currently, the team is in 10th place, but will take comfort in the fact that the hosts have won just once in the last five games across all competitions.