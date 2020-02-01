Matt West/BPI/Shutterstock

Manchester United and the Wolverhampton Wanderers will meet for the third time in the span of a month when the Red Devils welcome Nuno Espirito Santo's side back to Old Trafford on Saturday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men recently edged the Wolves 1–0 in an FA Cup third round replay, but their recent Premier League record against the West Midlands outfit is a concern for the hosts.

Manchester United vs. Wolves Tune-In Information:

When: Saturday, February 1

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

United hasn't beaten Espirito Santo's side in its last three top-flight encounters, which includes a 2–1 defeat at Molineux in April 2019. The Wolves also haven't conceded more than a single goal to the Manchester juggernaut in any of their last six meetings across all competitions.

The Week 25 duel promises to have lasting ramifications on the race for European qualification. United sits fifth, but are level on points with Tottenham Hotspur (sixth) and the Wolves (seventh), both of whom could climb into a Europa League place with the right result this week.

Reds striker Marcus Rashford recently exacerbated his back injury against the Wolves, with the England attacker out until at least March with a double stress back fracture. He's one of numerous important figures currently on United's treatment table. An ankle injury still holding back Paul Pogba, and Scott McTominay has yet to return to training on the pitch following a knee injury.

The Wolves lost 2–1 to Premier League leaders Liverpool in Week 24, but they'll feel a lot more upbeat about besting a team who slumped to a 2–0 home loss against Burnley in its last Old Trafford outing.

That being said, Espirito Santo's men have also hit a rough patch and won just once in their last seven, a 3–2 comeback from two behind at Southampton on January 18.

Just four points separate fifth from 14th in the English top flight, and Solskjaer could find United slipping towards the bottom half unless he can halt their run of back-to-back league losses.