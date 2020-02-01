Chris O'Meara/AP/Shutterstock

The U.S. men's national team returns to the field in 2020 for its annual January training camp friendly. The team will face Concacaf foe Costa Rica, with both sides implementing a fresh group of younger players. Can any of these young Americans make a strong impression and earn a look with the full team come summer?

USMNT vs. Costa Rica Tune-In Information:

When: Saturday, February 1

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Manager Gregg Berhalter has stated his intent to focus fully on the U-23's bid to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. This means that calling in a roster of fresh faces was purely by design. Most of the players competing against Costa Rica on Saturday will have a chance to earn a spot on Jason Kreis's team when they attempt to qualify in March. A good performance under the pressure of actual competition would go a long way in ensuring a spot on that team.

Some new and exciting names to watch out for on the USMNT in this friendly are Wolfsburg youth player Uly Llanez, a dual-national looking for his first cap. FC Dallas attacker Jesus Ferreira is also looking to make his debut after becoming a U.S. citizen late last year. Other young players who could make an impact include Christian Cappis, Bryang Kayo and Brendan Aaronsen.

This will be a very big year for the USMNT's rebuilding process. From trying to break their Olympics drought to attempting to win the first-ever Concacaf Nations League to the beginning of World Cup qualifying late in the year, the new cycle and new era will finally be put to the ultimate test in 2020.