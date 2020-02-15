Miguel Morenatti/AP/Shutterstock

La Liga's compelling title race continues on Saturday as surprising third0place side Getafe visits Camp Nou to take on Barcelona. With Real Madrid remaining unscathed, the Blaugrana find themselves constantly under pressure to get full points in every match they play. On paper, this could be one of the more difficult fixtures remaining in Barcelona's domestic season.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, February 15

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Lionel Messi once again played the starring role in Barcelona's nervy 3-2 road win over Real Betis last weekend. The reigning six-time Ballon d'Or winner assisted on all three of his side's goals in the wild victory that featured both teams having a man sent off. While Messi's form has the attack doing what it needs to, the defense has been spotty of late. Giving up two goals despite dominating possession and chances will not be a recipe for success as the season continues on. Defender Clement Lenglet will miss out on this Top 3 clash after receiving two yellow cards against Betis.

Getafe has been competitive in Spain for the past five years, but it's not a club you identify with the Champions League. However, this season it has hit another gear. Coming into the weekend, the team holds a three-point lead over Atletico Madrid and Sevilla for third in La Liga. While a top finish is anything but guaranteed at this point in the season, the team is very much in a position to fight for one. Getafe couldn't have picked a better time for an away trip to Barcelona. For as vulnerable as the Catalan side has been, Getafe will like its chances of getting something from this game even if it is considered big underdogs.