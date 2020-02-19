Despite not winning any of their four group stage games, Atalanta advanced to the knockout stage of the Champions League after a dramatic performance against Shaktar Donetsk. They will look to continue their debut Champions League run as they place his to Valencia in the first leg of the last-16

How to Watch:

When: Wednesday, February 19

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Valencia is bidding to reach the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time in 13 years. They've scored only four goals in their last eight away Champions League match and have not scored more than once in any of their last 12, qualifying included. They'll look to change that Wednesday in the first leg of their last-16 matchup. Valencia finished level with Chelsea on 11 points in Group H, going through as section winners thanks to a better head-to-head record against the English club. They picked up seven of their points away from home, winning 1-0 at last season's semifinalists Ajax on Matchday 6 to clinch their advancement into the next stage.

Atalanta picked up seven points in the group stage to qualify as Group C runners-up, seven behind Manchester City and one ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk. The Italian club picked up only one point in their first four games and suffered their two biggest European defeats this season, losing 4-0 away to Dinamo Zagreb on Matchday 1 before a 5-1 loss at Manchester City in their second away game. Atalanta, however, still has only lost only four of its last 20 European games. Atalanta was the only team to make their group stage debut in 2019-20 and just one of two round of 16 debutants.