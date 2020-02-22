La Liga’s fascinating title race continues on Saturday as both Real Madrid and Barcelona take the field mere hours apart. Los Blancos finally slipped up last weekend with their draw against Celta Vigo, closing the gap between themselves and the Catalans to just one point. This back and forth slugfest for Spain’s top crown doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, February 22

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

An 85th minute equalizer against Celta Vigo over the weekend has left a sour taste in all Madridista’s mouths. The draw was the first time Real Madrid dropped points in the league since December 22, snapping a five-game win streak. The good news is that the squad is returning to health. Eden Hazard made his return over the weekend after being out with an injury. However, having to reacclimate him may have disrupted a winning formula. It’s a tough spot for Zinedine Zidane, who is forced to choose between consistent lineup selections and playing his best available players.

This next week is a massive one for Real Madrid, who will have to contend with the return of the Champions League in addition to this intense title race. How will the squad handle having to focus on two equally important fronts? Madrid’s priorities have usually shifted towards European competitions in past years, leaving its league form to suffer. With a tough Round of 16 opposition in Manchester City, it will be interesting to see how they divvy up the playing time throughout the squad.