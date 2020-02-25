The Champions League round of 16 returns on Tuesday with the second and final group of matchups getting underway. A tasty tie is on the cards in London, as Chelsea hosts Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in the first leg. Both sides are in less than ideal form, which should make for quite an interesting showing through 180 minutes.

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich Tune-In Information:

When: Tuesday, February 25

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Galavision

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Chelsea scored its first win in over a month over the weekend with a 2–1 win against Tottenham Hotspur. Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso found the net for the Blues against their old manager Jose Mourinho. While that result improves Chelsea's chances at returning to the Champions League next season, all of the team's focus now shifts to the German giants. In past seasons, getting matched up against Bayern would've meant a certain death sentence for a side of Chelsea's inconsistency. However, there's no clear favorite in this tie, as both teams have been sporadic throughout the campaign.

The Bavarians also notched a one goal win over the weekend to keep its slim one-point lead atop the Bundesliga table. Robert Lewandowski's league-leading 25th goal late in the match was enough to overcome two blown leads. The Polish star had his Champions League goal total matched by Erling Haaland last week with 10. If Bayern is to make the next round it will need its talisman to break that tie and regain the lead in the competition.