Watford upset Liverpool 3–0 on Saturday at Vicarage Road to hand the Reds their first Premier League loss of the season

Liverpool (26–1–1) was looking to have the first undefeated Premier League season since Arsenal in 2003–04.

Entering Saturday's match, the Reds had won 18 consecutive games to tie Manchester City's run in the 2017–18 season. A 19th win would have given the club the longest winning streak in the division's 28-year history. Liverpool was also only four wins away from locking up the Premier League title for the first time since 1990.

However, Watford had other plans and ruined Liverpool's unbeaten streak.

After a scoreless first half, Watford heated up in the second. Ismaïla Sarr scored back-to-back goals in the 54th and 60th minutes to threaten Liverpool's chances at a victory.

Troy Deeney added Watford's third goal in the 72nd minute to seal Liverpool's fate.

Liverpool will next face Chelsea in the FA Cup on Tuesday.