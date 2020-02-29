The 25th season of Major League Soccer kicks off on Saturday with one of the league’s newest teams playing its inaugural match. Nashville SC plays host to Atlanta United in its first-ever match. The expansion side has low expectations heading into year one in comparison to fellow entrants Inter Miami. However, a win over the U.S. Open Cup champions would send a big message that Nashville should be taken seriously.

How to Watch Nashville SC vs Atlanta United:

When: Saturday, Feb. 29

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, FOX Deportes

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Nashville head coach Gary Smith has an interesting roster full of MLS experience to work with. A lot of the names on Nashville's initial roster will be familiar to fans of the league. Players like David Accam, Dax McCarty, Daniel Lovitz and Walker Zimmerman are all recognizable names. The team has filled just one of its three allotted designated player slots. German midfielder Hany Mukhtar is the player Nashville is looking to build around. Another exciting acquisition to the team's roster is Costa Rican international Randall Leal, who could be an under the radar producer in MLS.

For Atlanta United, it's been quite a tumultuous offseason. The club's brass took drastic measures to overhaul its roster despite its success in 2019. Gone are established impact players like Julian Gressel, Darlington Nagbe, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez and Tito Villalba. Some new faces added into the mix are former Necaxa defender Fernando Meza and Brazilian midfielder Matheus Rossetto. Frank de Boer's second season in charge will be a make or break type of scenario for a club with such high ambitions.