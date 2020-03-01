Real Madrid is in a state of free fall ahead of Sunday's potentially decisive Clasico at home to Barcelona, posting just one win in five games ahead of the Week 26 meeting with the team’s biggest rival. Los Blancos surrendered a 1–0 lead at home to Manchester City on Wednesday to lose the first leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash, having now gone three games without a win.

When: Sunday, March 1

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

El Clasico has a habit of ignoring the form guide, and Zinedine Zidane will at least be able to call upon the services of captain Sergio Ramos despite his late red against City.

The team has suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time since May 2019, following its 1–0 loss at Levante in its previous league outing. Barcelona already leads La Liga by two points, and a win at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu could give the team the breathing room it needs ahead of the ahead of the end of season run in.

Quique Setien's men are at the top of the table despite having suffered twice as many league defeats as Real this term. The Blaugrana have lost four matches to Real's two, but the Real's tally of eight draws—double that of Barcelona's four—has proved damaging.

Eden Hazard will miss his first league match since suffering an ankle injury in the defeat to Levante. Aside from the Belgian winger, fellow attackers Marco Asensio and Mariano Diaz are Real's only injury concerns. Barcelona will be without Luis Suarez for the visit to Madrid, as well as full-backs Jordi Alba and Sergi Roberto, though Gerard Pique should be fit despite suffering a knock in Tuesday's 1–1 draw at Napoli.

The Catalans also had a man dismissed in their European Round of 16 first leg, though Arturo Vidal is set to be available for domestic competition following his two yellow cards in Naples.

Antoine Griezmann scored his second goal in three games to rescue a draw for Barcelona, who remains undefeated despite seeing its three-win streak come to an end in Italy.

Real will be all the more eager to land a blow against its nemesis considering recent results, with Zidane eyeing a spot at La Liga's summit if his men can secure maximum spoils at home.