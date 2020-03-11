Liverpool is on the brink of seeing its UEFA Champions League title defense end at Anfield on Wednesday unless it can overturn a 1–0 deficit against Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side stunned the reigning kings of Europe 1–0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in February to take a first leg advantage in the round of 16, signalling the start of a downward slope for the Reds.

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid Tune-In Information:

When: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, TUDN, UniMas

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

The two teams have traded form books in recent weeks, and Liverpool's loss in Madrid was the first of three defeats the team has suffered in four matches across all competitions. Atletico went five games without a win near the start of 2020, but is currently unbeaten in six, and it'll advance to the quarterfinals as long as it can avoid defeat on Merseyside.

Jurgen Klopp will be particularly wary of conceding after his side failed to score in Spain's capital, leaving the team at a major disadvantage should Atletico bag a crucial away goal. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be a key missing ingredient after he sat out Saturday's 2–1 win over Bournemouth following a hip injury. Adrian will take his place between the posts, but Liverpool may understandably be wary after failing to keep a clean sheet in two outings since Alisson was sidelined. Captain Jordan Henderson is in contention to return for the second leg, while left-back Andrew Robertson is also in the frame to start after missing the Bournemouth win.

The hosts will need optimal resources, too, after Joao Felix, Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata regained fitness and will each be available to Simeone's side following injury. Centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez should also be back in his squad, though he looks unlikely to start following a lengthy spell out of action.

Atleti has drawn its last two games and was held 2–2 at home to Sevilla on Saturday, settling 1–1 away to Espanyol prior to that. The team has failed to win in six away games, though it has drawn in the last two of those fixtures, which would be enough to progress on Wednesday.

Liverpool has won its last 11 home games and are unbeaten in 22 outings at Anfield, but the team must prevail by at least two goals if it is to advance.