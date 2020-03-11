The United States Women’s National Team will look to continue its winning ways and go undefeated in group play against Japan on Wednesday in the SheBelieves Cup. The last time the United States played Japan was in last year’s Cup and the two squads finished in a 2-2 draw.

How to Watch: USA vs. Japan

When: Wednesday, March 11

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

This match finishes group play for the United States after wins against England and Spain. Last Thursday, the USWNT beat England 2-0 after goals by Christen Press and Carli Lloyd. The team then clashed with Spain, who put up a fight, but the U.S. got a 1-0 win thanks to a goal by Julie Ertz in the 87th minute. While the U.S. may be 2-0 in group play, its time of possession in Wednesday’s game is something it will try to improve. While nearly even with England, Spain’s time of possession was 60 percent.

The Japanese will do everything they can for a win so they do not have to finish group play as the only team who finished winless. It will also be an important test for the club before the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. In the first game of the Cup, Japan lost 3-1 to Spain and then 1-0 to the English on Sunday. Mana Iwabuchi scored the lone goal against Spain. Accuracy has been a problem for the Japanese, especially against England. The team had 11 shots, but only three were on target.