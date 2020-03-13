Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has backed the Bundesliga's decision to continue to holding games this weekend despite the coronavirus outbreak and cited the "outstanding big TV payments," made to the league's teams.

Bayern is just one of the teams playing behind closed doors this weekend, with future postponements reportedly set to be put in place through April 2 at the earliest starting next week. Bayern Munich currently leads Bundesliga, four points ahead of Dortmund.

"At the end of the day, it's about finances and the big outstanding TV payments to the clubs," Rummenigge said, according to German broadcasting network DW Sports. "I think it's right that under the current conditions, the games this weekend take place."

Rummenigge, who also pleaded with Bayern fans to not travel to Union Berlin, went on to describe the impact that not receiving that revenue would have on the middle- to smaller-sized clubs in the league, especially were the season to be on hiatus indefinitely.

All of the top competitions and leagues around Europe have suspended seasons due to the coronavirus, with the Premier League falling in line with La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 on Friday. UEFA has also suspended Champions League and Europa League play, while in the USA, MLS and USL are suspending play until further notice, while the NWSL has cancelled preseason matches. UEFA is also set to meet Tuesday to discuss potentially postponing Euro 2020 until the summer of 2021.

"In the light of developments due to the spread of COVID-19 in Europe and related decisions made by different governments, all UEFA club competitions matches scheduled next week are postponed," UEFA said in a statement on Thursday. "Further decisions on when these matches take place will be communicated in due course."

There are more than 135,400 confirmed cases of the coronavirus globally across at least 111 countries.