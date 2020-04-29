Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi is urging the Premier League to block the purchase of Newcastle by the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, according to The Guardian's Stephanie Kirchgaessner.

The Saudi Fund, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is looking to seize an 80% stake in Newcastle. But Cengiz is speaking out against the potential transfer after Khashoggi–a Washington Post journalist–was murdered in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

A United Nations "special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, found that Saudi Arabia was responsible under human rights law for the murder of Khashoggi," per Kirchgaessner.

“The proposed acquisition is not just ‘business’ for the crown prince and the Saudi authorities, but an attempt to evade justice and international scrutiny for an unconscionable act," Cengiz’s lawyer, Rodney Dixon QC told Kirchgaessner. "It would emasculate the Premier League’s core principles and rules, and ruin its good reputation and character, to allow the crown prince and the Saudi authorities to use this acquisition to seek to repair their international standing.”

Newcastle has been owned by British businessman Mike Ashley since 2007. The club finished No. 13 in the Premier League in 2018-19 with 45 points.