Bundesliga's FC Köln confirmed three people within the club have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The club said the players and coaching staff were tested for the virus on Thursday. All three people who tested positive are "symptom-free" and will go into quarantine for 14 days. FC Köln did not reveal anyone's names out of respect for their privacy.

"FC Köln's training can continue as planned, according to the hygiene and infection control measures that have been in place since April 6th in group training," the club said in a statement. "The prerequisite for this is that the relevant group of people are tested further, as stated for in the medical concept of the 'Taskforce Sports Medicine/Special Game Operation' from the DFL."

Bundesliga teams started group training again early last month, and the league had previously proposed returning to the pitch on May 9. However, the German Football League (DFL), which runs Bundesliga, said on Thursday that the return dates of either May 16 or 23 are more reasonable. A decision is expected to be made next week.

"It is absolutely necessary that we remain disciplined and stick to health guidelines," Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel said, per the BBC.

Germany's death toll is lower than other European countries such as Italy, France and Spain thanks in part to its widespread coronavirus testing and early lockdown measures introduced in March. The country has 163,331 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 6,630 people have died.

Some soccer leagues around the globe have already started scrapping their seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic. Dutch Eredivisie recently announced the cancellation of its season, and Ligue 1 has been called off after the French government decided no matches can take place before Sept. 1.

Spain will allow athletes to return to training next week, which opens the door for La Liga to restart sometime in June.