PSG midfielder Angel Di Maria's time with Manchester United was short lived in 2014, and it doesn't seem as though his wife, Jorgelina Cardoso, enjoyed the brief stint in the United Kingdom.

Cardoso discussed Di Maria's time in Manchester on Wednesday, noting, "it is all horrible in Manchester."

"Manchester is the worst," Cardoso said on Los Angeles de la Manana. "We were perfect, the weather was perfect, the food was perfect. And suddenly he said that there was a proposal to go to Manchester. I told him, 'Not a chance. You are going alone.' 'No, come on. Let's go,' he replied."

Cardoso took shots at both the city's food and citizens in her vicious rant.

"The people are all pasty-faced, prim and proper. ... They're walking down the street and you don't know if they're going to kill you or what," Cardoso said. "The food's disgusting. All the girls are all dolled up to the nines, perfectly made-up and there's me with my hair in a bun and with no make-up on."

Di Maria played just 27 games with Manchester United, scoring three goals. He has been with PSG since 2015, tallying 47 goals in 147 appearances.