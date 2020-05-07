Fans won't be allowed to attend Bundesliga matches when the German league returns on May 16, but one club is giving spectators a chance to partially participate matches amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Borussia Mönchengladbach is selling fan cutouts to be placed in Borussia Park, beginning with the club's match against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 16. And the cutouts are being sold at a rapid rate. Over 4,500 cutouts have been purchased as of Thursday, and another 12,000 have been ordered. Fans can purchase the cutouts for $20, per the team.

Borussia Mönchengladbach announced its plan to sell fan cutouts on March 31. A portion of the team's proceeds will go to a fundraising campaign for spinal muscular atrophy treatment, while the rest will go to support club workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

"No profit will be made, and when the ‘war is won’ and we can all go back to the stadium, everyone can take their portrait in plastic as a souvenir of a memorable time," Mönchengladbach liaison officer Thomas Weinmann told the Associated Press.

Borussia Mönchengladbach currently sits No. 4 in the Bundesliga with 49 points. Bayern Munich sits atop the Bundesliga standings with 55 points through 25 matches.