Borussia Monchengladbach Sells Fan Cutouts Ahead of Bundesliga Return
Fans won't be allowed to attend Bundesliga matches when the German league returns on May 16, but one club is giving spectators a chance to partially participate matches amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Borussia Mönchengladbach is selling fan cutouts to be placed in Borussia Park, beginning with the club's match against Eintracht Frankfurt on May 16. And the cutouts are being sold at a rapid rate. Over 4,500 cutouts have been purchased as of Thursday, and another 12,000 have been ordered. Fans can purchase the cutouts for $20, per the team.
Borussia Mönchengladbach announced its plan to sell fan cutouts on March 31. A portion of the team's proceeds will go to a fundraising campaign for spinal muscular atrophy treatment, while the rest will go to support club workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
"No profit will be made, and when the ‘war is won’ and we can all go back to the stadium, everyone can take their portrait in plastic as a souvenir of a memorable time," Mönchengladbach liaison officer Thomas Weinmann told the Associated Press.
Borussia Mönchengladbach currently sits No. 4 in the Bundesliga with 49 points. Bayern Munich sits atop the Bundesliga standings with 55 points through 25 matches.