The Italian soccer league is hoping to resume competition on June 13.

The date was agreed to during a video conference with all 20 Serie A clubs. It is subject to approval by the Italian government.

Full team training will restart on May 18 after a revised medical protocol was approved. The clubs have already resumed training on an individual basis.

There are 12 rounds remaining in Serie A along with four matches that were postponed from the 25th round. The Italian Cup is in the semifinal stage.