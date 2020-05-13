Tottenham Midfielder Dele Alli Robbed at Knifepoint

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli and four others were robbed at knifepoint in the early hours Wednesday morning at Alli's home in north London, according to Sky Sports.

Police were called to the scene after two men entered the home and stole jewelry and watches before fleeing the scene, per the Associated Press. Alli was hit in the face during the robbery but did not suffer any severe injuries. No arrests have been made.

Alli had been quarantining at his home with four others. Alli thanked fans for their support on Twitter, calling the ordeal a "horrible experience."

“We have been offering our support to Dele and those isolating with him,” Tottenham said in a statement. “We encourage anyone with any information to help the police with their investigation to come forward.”

The Premier League has been suspended for the past two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The British government has given the league the go-ahed to resume play in June, as long as no new spikes of infections arise.