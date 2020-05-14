Heiko Herrlich, the manager of Bundesliga club Augsburg, will miss his team's first game back since the league halted play after breaking the club's quarantine rules.

Just days prior to his team's Saturday match against Wolfsburg, Herrlich left the team's hotel to buy toothpaste at a local supermarket, the team said in a statement.

"I made a mistake by leaving the hotel," Herrlich said in a statement, per the BBC. "Even though I have followed all hygiene measures both when leaving the hotel and otherwise, I cannot undo this. In this situation, I was not able to act as a role model for my team and the public. I will therefore be consistent and stand by my mistake. Because of this misconduct, I will not be leading the training [on Friday] and will not be in charge of the team against Wolfsburg on Saturday."

Saturday's match would have been Herrlich's first as the club's manager, as he was appointed in mid-March, just days before the league's matches were postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Augsburg enters the restart at 14th place in the league table, five points above the relegation zone.

All league matches will be behind closed doors from Saturday to Monday, but all of the Bundesliga's 18 clubs are slated to be in action–pending the outcome of coronavirus tests.

Here's a look at what Bundesliga games you should be watching this weekend.