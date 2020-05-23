Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt reunite for a Bundesliga clash on Saturday at Allianz Arena.

The two sides last met in early November when Bayern suffered a humiliating 5–1 defeat to Frankfurt–one of its worst losses in more than 10 years. Bayern fired manager Niko Kovac the following day and his assistant Hansi Flick took over. The change at the helm has proved successful for the Bavarians, who set a new league record last weekend when they reached 50 goals in Flick's 16 games as manager.

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1 and FOX Deportes

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Bayern remains atop the Bundesliga standings after its 2–0 win over Union Berlin last Sunday. Robert Lewandowski, who opened the scoring by converting a shot from the penalty spot, has 26 league goals for the season.

Frankfurt has seen its struggles since its last outing against Bayern. The club fell 3–1 to Borussia Mönchengladbach last Saturday and will certainly face a challenge against the Bavarians. Frankfurt sits in 13th place after losing its last four Bundesliga games.