AC Milan is concerned that star forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suffered a possible Achilles injury in training on Monday and could miss the rest of the season, according to Sky Sports. The team has yet to officially announce any prognosis regarding the injury.

Ibrahimovic, 38, missed games in January and February due to a similar issue. He will turn 39 years old in October. According to Italy's La Gazzetta dello Sport and the Associated Press, the injury could also involve his calf.

Ibrahimovic's contract is due to expire at the end of June but the club has the option to extend if for 12 additional months. Ibrahimovic previously played for Milan from 2010 to 2012 and won a Serie A title.

Ibrahimovic has four goals and one assist through 10 games for Milan.

Milan was in seventh place in Serie A before play was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season is expected to resume on June 13 pending Italian government approval.

Ibrahimovic spent some of the time off training in his native Sweden with Hammarby, a club for which he is a part owner.