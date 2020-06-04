Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has purchased a minority stake in the Philadelphia Union of the MLS, according to Mark J. Burns of Sports Business Daily. The deal is for somewhere between 1% and 5%.

It's unclear whether Durant is buying into team ownership with his personal finances or through Thirty Five Ventures, a business he and partner Rich Kleiman co-founded in 2017. Per Burns' report, both the team and Durant declined to comment.

Durant met with the Union in December, and he previously tried to buy a stake in D.C. United twice before, according to Pablo Maurer of The Athletic.

Durant joins fellow NBA star James Harden in MLS ownership. In July 2019, Harden joined the ownership group of MLS's Houston Dynamo, NWSL's Houston Dash and BBVA Compass Stadium.

Last season, the Union finished in third place in the Eastern Conference, with 55 points. The team lost to Atlanta United F.C., 2-0, in the conference semifinals.