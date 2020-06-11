La Liga returns to live action on Thursday following a multi-month shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic with a much-anticipated matchup between Sevilla and Real Betis. El Gran Derbi will restart the domestic league season in Spain, and third-place Sevilla can ill-afford to drop points in the standings as it looks to finish in the top four of La Liga's table and claim a place in the Champions League amid a congested race.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the match via FuboTV.

Look for Sevilla star Lucas Ocampos to continue his stellar season Thursday when the club restarts play in a fanless environment. Ocampos, who is in his first season with the club, is the team's leading scorer, netting 10 goals thus far.

Ocampos scored in each of his past four league appearances with the the team prior to the shutdown and played an instrumental role in Sevilla remaining unbeaten in that stretch. A goal by Ocampos would make him the first Sevilla player to score in five consecutive top-flight games since Alvaro Negredo (six) in 2011.

Real Betis enters the matchup looking to achieve better results on the road. The club has won just one of its 13 games on the road thus far. Is is currently in 12th place in the league, having won just once in its previous six contests. It did, however, defeat Real Madrid in its last La Liga game before the league was halted.