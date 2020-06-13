Mallorca returns from La Liga's coronavirus-induced break by hosting league-leading Barcelona on Saturday at Iberostar Estadi.

Barca enters the match with a two-point lead over Real Madrid, and a win would place them five points clear before Madrid's game on Sunday. Mallorca, on the other hand, is in the relegation zone with 25 points, but a single point would bring them to safety. The club is only one point behind 17th-placed Celta Vigo and two points behind 16th-placed Eibar.

The Blaugrana have dealt with some challenges this season after firing manager Ernesto Valverde halfway through the season and replacing him with Quique Setien. Although Barca continued to win under Setien, it has relied heavily on star Lionel Messi, who leads the league with 19 goals. The three-month break has given Setien plenty of time to assess his squad as they chase their third straight title.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN SPORTS en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.