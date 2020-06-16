Barcelona welcomes Leganes to Camp Nou on Tuesday in its first home match since the coronavirus pandemic stopped La Liga play.

On Saturday, Barcelona won its first match following the resumption of play, handling Mallorca in a 4-0 victory. The club enters Tuesday's matchup against Leganes with a two-point La Liga lead over Real Madrid, who next plays on Thursday.

How to Watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can stream the match via FuboTV

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez came off the bench in Barcelona's weekend victory, marking his first appearance after undergoing knee surgery in January. Suarez, who has scored 11 league goals this season, was initially set to miss most of the La Liga campaign with the injury. As of Monday evening, it was unclear if he would be in the starting lineup on Tuesday.

Leganes has been able to push Barcelona in recent seasons and back in November, when the two sides met in Madrid, the Catalans had to come from behind to win 2-1.

However, Leganes also enters Tuesday's matchup tied for last place in La Liga, having recorded just 23 points in league play.