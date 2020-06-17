Borussia Dortmund’s title challenge could be over by the time the team faces Mainz on Wednesday because of Bayern Munich. The Reds have the opportunity to seal the title against Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

While the Black and Yellows are actively hunting for those final three points to secure second place and extend the gap between RB Leipzig, Mainz, who sits No. 15 in the table, is hoping to avoid the relegation zone after falling 1-0 to Augsburg, who is No. 13, over the weekend. Die Nullfünfer is only a mere three points ahead of Düsseldorf, who is ranked No. 16.

Mainz has only won one of the last ten league meetings between the two Bundesliga teams. Borussia Dortmund is looking to double over Mainz for a second straight season after topping it 4-0 earlier this season.

Dortmund is expected to be without stars Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney, and their return date is unknown. Mahmoud Dahoud and Dan-Axel Zagadou are also expected not to play in Wednesday’s matchup; however, the two may return soon.

As for Mainz, it will be without its starter goalkeeper Robin Zentner as the 25-year-old due to a ruptured cruciate ligament. Taiwo Awoniyi, a Liverpool winger on loan, is also expected not to be seen on the field Wednesday due to a concussion he suffered this weekend.

