Manchester City hosts Arsenal on Wednesday in the clubs' first game back since the coronavirus pandemic halted play. Man City manager Pep Guardiola recently said his players are not yet fully fit as they return to play, but did not report any injuries.

City has won its last six league and cup matches against Arsenal, its longest winning run vs. the Gunners.

How to Watch:

Time: 3:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can stream the match via FuboTV and online via NBCSports.com

Arsenal has lost its last five Premier League meetings against City, matching its longest streak against a singular opponent since a seven-match sequence against Ipswich between 1974 and 1977.

For the Gunners, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will look to enter the scorers sheet, having scorer 49 goals in 75 Premier League appearances. If he scores Wednesday, he will be the sixth fastest player to reach 50 in the competition.

Arsenal enters Wednesday's match in ninth place in the Premier League table, but is just eight points before fourth-place Chelsea.

Manchester City enters the contest second in the Premier League, but is 25 points behind Liverpool, who holds a comfortable lead atop the table. City is playing as it waits word on an appeal against a two-year Champions League ban, with a ruling expected in the first half of July. Depending on the outcome, either City will remain in contention for a Champions League berth next season or the fifth-place team in the Premier League will wind up with a spot in Europe's top competition.